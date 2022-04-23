Three Donegal school projects receive Social Impact funding

Pupils from three secondary schools in Donegal have been given funding to help with projects aimed at making a positive change within their local communities.

The students attend Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny, Rosses Community School in Dungloe and Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town and in total, they have secured €1,400 in funding for their respective projects.

The teenagers who are taking part in Young Social Innovators (YSI), pitched their ideas to a Dragons’ Den panel which included representatives from the Community Foundation of Ireland, Virgin Media, and Young Social Innovators for access to a Social Impact Fund dedicated to advancing teenagers’ ideas for social good.

Abbey Vocational School received €600 for their project ‘Commotion in the Ocean’ to combat plastic pollution and to protect marine life. They want to play their part in reversing the damaging effects of modern life. The students have designed resource packs which they intend to distribute to primary schools across Donegal with the funding awarded.

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny received €500 for their project ‘No Place Like Home’ which campaigns for the wellbeing of their friends, family and community members affected by the mica scandal. Bringing a young person's perspective to the campaign, they are creating a song and music video to raise awareness of the devastating impact of mica and producing informational packs.

Rosses Community School received €300 for their project ‘Sustain for Life’ to try to fight fast fashion. They applied for support from the Social Impact Fund through the YSI Den to help develop a website to sell preloved clothing, having already had success with their Swap Shop events. They are keen to demonstrate the value of avoiding fast fashion and protecting the future of our planet.

Almost €10,000 was granted to 18 YSI teams through the Social Impact Fund that is supported by The Community Foundation for Ireland. Some 7,000 students throughout Ireland are currently involved in similar projects with Young Social Innovators in 2022.

Rachel Collier, CEO and Co-founder, Young Social Innovators said: “The applications submitted by young people to the Social Impact Fund were of a very high calibre and we are delighted to provide direct support to eighteen inspiring youth-led projects to help them advance their innovations which will make a real difference in their communities.

“Witnessing the professionalism in which these students presented their ideas was truly remarkable and we wish them the very best of luck. We are grateful to The Community Foundation for Ireland for supporting the Social Impact Fund this year, a fund which is dedicated to advancing youth-led ideas for social good.”