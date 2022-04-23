Resilience training to be provided for families affected by mica

Training to help families affected by mica in Donegal improve their wellbeing and resilience is set to take place next month.

The community resilience training to help families to manage and respond to stress will be delivered online over a four-week period beginning on May 5. The free training is open to families across the county.

The resilience training aims to help people manage stress and anxiety caused by the defective blocks as well as helping with overwhelming feelings of the whole mica scheme in general.

The initiative is open to all families and individuals affected by mica, as well as for support services working in the communities which are impacted by mica in Donegal.

It will be the second time such community resilience training has been held and is time funded mainly by the Children & Young Peoples Services Committee (CYPSC). The training is coordinated by the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) in collaboration with the Inishowen Family Action Network (IFAN) mica subgroup.

Denise McCool, team lead with IDP, said the IFAN mica subgroup is delighted to work with CYPSC and Tusla and to be able to hold the four weekly training sessions online again.

“The feedback we received from the participants in the last training was so positive, so we are delighted that we are in a position to hold these training sessions once more,” she said.

“The impact mica has had and is continuing to have across our whole county is devastating. From young children to elderly relatives, everyone is aware of the stress and strain mica is having on our people.

“The whole process is causing an immense strain within our families and on our people so with that in mind the IFAN members wanted to see how they could help.”

CYPSC and IFAN are now calling on people affected by mica to sign up for the resilience training sessions, which starts on Thursday, May 5 and continues every Thursday evening online between 7pm and 9pm.

IDP’s joint CEO Shauna McClenaghan said the training should offer people a practical opportunity to build their own resilience and in the lives of their families.

“The community resilience model has been used in over 20 countries to support and rebuild resilience in individuals and communities impacted by a crisis and severe stress.

“It has had many successes and we are hoping it will have a similar impact here in the county.”

Registration for the training can be done here.

Meanwhile, the Inishowen Family Action Network [IFAN], Moville FRC and Lifeline, are continuing to provide free short-term counselling sessions to those affected by mica. The counselling can be booked by contacting the IDP office in Buncrana on 074 93-62218.