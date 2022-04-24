Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Donegal collision

The collision occurred on the R232 in Trummon West, Laghey
A man has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Donegal.
The collision occurred on the R232 in Trummon West, Laghey.
Gardaí said a motorcyclist in his 50s has been taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious.
The road is closed for a Garda technical examination and local diversions are in place.
Irish Water's plans for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan have been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála
The Fusion Bistro in Killybegs is closing with the rise in costs since the beginning of the year blamed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.