Search

26 Apr 2022

Exciting new single from Maria McCormack

"This song explains how not everyone wants to be seduced with champagne and dinner"

Exciting new single from Maria McCormack

Maria McCormack

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

26 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Maria McCormack has been busy writing and recording her second album. It's been four years since her last release and she is excited to share new music. Maria writes in various styles never leaving the listener knowing what she may create next.

Her debut album, I Choose To Love was a collection of songs that transported you from a wine bar in Paris to a downtown pub in New York all the while telling you stories from her own life.

The album received national and international airplay. The single Wished Harder Before made it to number three on the RTE Radio 1 charts and the album was featured on the BBC Ulster's Eve Blair Show as album of the week.

Girl with good intentions is her new single and this time she has gone for a gypsy jazz feel. Featuring Mick McCarney on guitar, Billy Robinson on bass, Laurence Doherty on drums, and Peadar Coll on fiddle. the track was recorded and produced by Billy Robinson in the Groove Shack recording studio in Ramelton.

"This song explains how not everyone wants to be seduced with champagne and dinner for a one-night stand," says Maria.

The song became available on Bandcamp yesterday, Monday, April 25 and will be on Spotify, Itunes, and all the other music platforms from May 6.

The official music video was filmed in Blake's bar, Letterkenny. It will be released today, Tuesday April 26 on Maria's YouTube channel.

Along with some solo gigs and festival appearances coming up, Maria will be supporting the amazing Damien Dempsey in Gaoth Dobhair very soon. It's not the first time Maria has shared the stage with big names as she has supported Aslan both in Letterkenny and the Millennium Forum in Derry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media