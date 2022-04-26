Search

26 Apr 2022

Gala Evening in Ballybofey to honour 2021 drama festival winner

Champagne reception and play on next Sunday

Gala Evening in Ballybofey to honour 2021 drama festival winner

The Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey

Connie Duffy

26 Apr 2022 10:15 AM

The Butt Drama Circle is holding a Gala Evening in honour of the winners of the ADCI One Act Drama Festival 2021 this coming Sunday, May 1 at the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey

The play, In Other Words by Matthew Seager, scooped the boards at the drama festival winning the best actor, actress, director, and best play for JC Bonar, Alice Gildea, and Monica Doherty.

There is a champagne reception starting at 7pm with the play beginning at 8pm.

There are a limited number of tickets still available so call the Balor to secure your seat for this fabulous show.

