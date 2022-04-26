Search

26 Apr 2022

Gardaí seek information after BMW drove away from scene of collision

Hit and run incident in Letterkenny

Diarmaid Doherty

26 Apr 2022 12:15 PM

news@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a hit and run incident in the town last weekend.

A blue BMW, which was driving the wrong way along a one-way section of the Pearse Road, collided with a car and then drove away from the scene.

According to gardaí, the incident occurred close to Larkin’s Lane on Sunday night shortly after 9.40pm.

A car turned left from Larkin’s Lane as it drove onto Pearse Road only to collide with a BMW which came the wrong way.

The BMW failed to stop and continued on towards Oldtown.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or later saw a blue BMW car with damage to the front of the vehicle, being driven in the area.

Dashcam footage would also be welcome by gardaí who can be contacted on 074 91 67100.

