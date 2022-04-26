Fishing reps head to Brussels to discuss Killybegs controversy

The pressing issues affecting the fishing industry in Killybegs are to be presented to groups in the European Parliament by Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey today and tomorrow.

He is facilitating a visit to Brussels by representatives of the Irish fishing industry to discuss the challenges facing the fleet.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association will meet with members of the European Parliament, the Cabinet of the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries and the office of the Permanent Representation of Ireland to the EU.

The Midlands-North-West MEP, a substitute member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries (PECH), said the aim of the visit is to seek clarity on controversial weighing systems in Killybegs, post-Brexit burden-sharing and the upcoming review of the Common Fisheries Policy.

He commented: “I understand the frustration and anger being felt by fishermen in Killybegs in recent weeks over the weighing rules on fish landings.

"We need a common understanding of the many issues at play in order to find a solution but the unique circumstances in Killybegs should be taken into account. I was pleased to organise meetings between the fishing reps and the European Commission to get some clarity on the matter and ensure that their concerns are heard.”

He added: “Meetings will also be held with a group of cross-party Irish MEPs and the office of the Irish Perm rep to discuss the difficulties being faced by the sector following Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in fuel costs. Work is ongoing at national and EU levels to address these challenges including allocations from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, the European Maritime, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Fund, and implementation of the recommendations of the Sea Food Sector Task Force.

"The Taskforce also identified opportunities to help address the unequal burden-sharing post-Brexit while a Common Fisheries Policy Review Group has been established to prepare Ireland’s case ahead of the upcoming EU review.”

Mr Markey said fishermen in Killybegs and across the island can be assured they’re not being ignored and all options are being discussed here in Brussels and in Leinster House to revive the industry.