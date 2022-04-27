Hi Ho Silver ...horse gallops around Raphoe this evening

The horse makes its way around the Diamond in Raphoe this evening
The world-renowned Punchestown National Hunt Racing Festival may have started yesterday but it looks like the town of Raphoe has been holding its own meeting right in the centre of town.
Now the Diamond is no racetrack but this fine looking animal wasn't too bothered as it galloped around this (Wednesday) afternoon.
Motorists and pedestrians had to take evasive action as this lovely horse searched for the finish line but it looks like it might take a steward's inquiry to find out what's gone wrong here.
Is anyone missing a horse?
If you are travelling anywhere near the east Donegal town be on your guard ...not better still call the gardaí and ask them to whip out a lasso and take this steed back to the ranch or the racetrack!
The outbound lanes of the N14 between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts have been reduced to one carriageway since April 21
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.