27 Apr 2022

Hi Ho Silver ...horse gallops around Raphoe this evening

Anyone missing a horse?

The horse makes its way around the Diamond in Raphoe this evening

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

27 Apr 2022 8:29 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The world-renowned Punchestown National Hunt Racing Festival may have started yesterday but it looks like the town of Raphoe has been holding its own meeting right in the centre of town.

Now the Diamond is no racetrack but this fine looking animal wasn't too bothered as it galloped around this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians had to take evasive action as this lovely horse searched for the finish line but it looks like it might take a steward's inquiry to find out what's gone wrong here.

If you are travelling anywhere near the east Donegal town be on your guard ...not better still call the gardaí and ask them to whip out a lasso and take this steed back to the ranch or the racetrack!

