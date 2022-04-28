Farmers reminded of May 16 deadline for BPS applications



Farmers have been reminded by the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, that the deadline for submitting their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications online is midnight on Monday, May 16.

This is also the deadline for the related submission of applications for

• Transfer of Entitlements

• Young Farmer/National Reserve

• Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM)

• Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), and

• Protein Aid Scheme.

The crops declared on the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein Crops Schemes.

The Department has been helping farmers to make their applications in recent weeks through its in-person BPS clinics at locations around the country.

Further BPS clinics are scheduled through the month of May.

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on (057) 8674422. The lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application date as follows:

• Between 9.15am and 9pm from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13

• Between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15

• Between 9.15 am and 12 midnight on Monday, May 16.

“I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 16 deadline. Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should attend," said the minister.