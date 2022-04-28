Search

28 Apr 2022

‘Room to Improve' star Claire Irwin to speak at next IDP INBusiness event

28 Apr 2022 4:35 PM

Following the exciting launch of the INBusiness series last month with an event held for the Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure sector, IDP, supported by Skillnet, have announced details of the next Business Breakfast specifically for businesses in the Inishowen Construction, Engineering, Transport and Manufacturing sectors.

The event will take place in The Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana, on Friday, May 6 at 7.30am – 9.00am with special guest Claire Irwin; Quantity Surveyor and co-star of RTE’s popular series “Room to Improve”.

Eve-Anne McCarron, from Donegal Local Enterprise Office, will be there to share information about relevant financial supports available to these sectors and how to access them.

Ana McColgan, Skillnet, said: “We are delighted to have Claire as our keynote speaker at the next INBusiness event. Claire specialises in professional quantity surveying and project management of construction projects and has a wealth of experience in residential new builds, renovation projects and deep retrofitting works.

"Her straight-talking approach takes the worry out of financial and contractual construction issues. Claire also has vast experience in commercial, retail and industrial projects throughout Ireland so it will be a great opportunity to hear from such an expert and trailblazer in the sector”.

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO at IDP, further added: “The aims of INBusiness are to bring businesses and entrepreneurs together, to collectively identify gaps and the needs of those in the trade and construction industry, including challenges.

"In 2021, IDP as part of Inishowen SEC won the SEAI award for the ‘Inspirational Energy Community’ category. Details and information on SEAI and additional supports will be provided on the morning”.

A free hot breakfast will be provided to all attendees. The event is open to Inishowen businesses of all sizes, relevant to the sector, including Sole Traders, Partnership and Limited Companies. Places are limited, and booking is essential.

To book your place visit https://inishowen.ie/eventer/inbusiness-industry-breakfast/ or for further queries, please email: christine@inishowen.ie.

