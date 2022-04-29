Search

29 Apr 2022

Donegal public to seek answers about rising energy costs

Countdown is on to the EirGrid Energy Citizens Roadshow in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

Donegal public to seek answers about rising energy costs

The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

29 Apr 2022 8:45 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

As energy costs continue to rise and disquiet over increases grow, members of the public will no doubt take advantage of the opportunity to gather information about Donegal’s energy future, future-proofing the grid in the north-west and details about home energy efficiency upgrades and grants at next week's EirGrid energy citizens roadshow events in Letterkenny and Donegal Town.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid has confirmed speakers for the event. A large attendance is expected at each event as demand for registration increases.

The events will take place on Wednesday next, May 4 at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and Thursday, May 5 at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town. Master of ceremonies for the events is well-known radio presenter, Keith Fletcher.

Speakers include regional coordinator of Sustainable Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for the north-west, Stevie Donnelly, Roger Sweetman, head of sustainable enterprise, Western Development Commission and Ellen Diskin, head of the national network, local connections programme with ESB.

Mary Clyde from Donegal Public Participation Network said this is a wonderful opportunity for communities across the county to get involved in the future of energy in Donegal and hear about microgeneration, opportunities for community ownership and home energy upgrades.

Looking ahead to the events, head of public engagement with EirGrid, Sinead Dooley said they are looking forward to engaging and informative panel discussions at each event.

"With SEAI supporting communities with a range of grants and energy upgrade solutions it will make for an interesting discussion about what can be achieved in the region going forward.

“We’re also very pleased to welcome panellists from the Western Development Commission and ESB. The Western Development Commission does incredible work supporting communities to grow, investing in businesses, and planning for the future of the western region,” said Ms Dooley.

On both evenings there will be information stands showcasing the latest details on home energy efficiency upgrades, retrofitting grants and information about community micro-generation schemes.
To register for a roadshow, visit www.eirgrid.ie/shaping

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media