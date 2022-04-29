Planned power outage for parts of Donegal postponed

Work postponed until a later date
ESB Networks is informing customers that a planned outage impacting parts of Ballinacor, Ballyarrell, Belalt, Killygordon and surrounding areas that were scheduled for Sunday, May 8 has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.
Customers will receive correspondence to notify them of this change and separately, on when a date for the rescheduled outage will take place.
ESB Networks carries out planned outages for public safety reasons and to facilitate the upgrade of the electricity network.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," a spokesperson said.
