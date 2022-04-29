Search

29 Apr 2022

Mary scoops a cool €8,500

Sean MacCumhaill's GAA Club Jackpot has been won

MacCumhaill's lotto jackpot has been won!

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

29 Apr 2022 10:22 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Mary Doherty, Drumboe, Stranorlar has scooped the €8,500 prizemoney in the weekly Sean MacCumhaill's GAA Club lotto jackpot.

The numbers that were drawn last night (Thursday) were: 14, 20, 27, and 28.

The Ballybofey-Stranorlar club has been running the lotto for some time now and as the prizemoney grew, so did the interest.

A club spokesperson said they were delighted that someone had won the cash and wished Mary well.

Next week’s jackpot starts at €3,000.

Envelopes are available at McElhinneys Stores and at SuperValu, Ballybofey up to 6pm or at Andies' Superstore, Stranorlar up to 8.30pm every Thursday evening. Their online purchase option is open to 7pm the same evening so it couldn’t be easier to sign up.

