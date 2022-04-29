Search

29 Apr 2022

U.S. Ambassador to visit Donegal, the place where her grandfather was born

Ambassador Cronin to learn about my family connections in the Moville area.  

U.S. Ambassador to visit Donegal, the place where her grandfather was born

US ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin to visit Donegal for the first time

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

29 Apr 2022 10:35 AM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

The United States Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin, whose grandfather was born in near Moville, will visit Donegal from May 9-11, it has been confirmed. 

Ambassador Cronin intends to travel to Carrowmenagh where her grandfather Hugh McLaughlin was born.

Ahead of her trip to Donegal, Ambassador Cronin said:

“I look forward to paying my first visit to Donegal as Ambassador and learning about my family connections in the Moville area.  

"I hope to meet as many people as I can during my visit.  I feel a great sense of connection to Donegal and its people.”

During Ambassador Cronin’s visit to Moville on May 9th, there will be a public event at 3:30pm in the Castle Inn, Eleven Ballyboes, GreenCastle where locals are encouraged to attend if they wish to meet and greet the Ambassador.  

Ambassador Cronin will also be a guest of honour at the public launch of the conservation plan for Northburgh Castle situated in Greencastle. 

Other engagements include a meeting with Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Jack Murray, and a visit to gteic @ Gaoth Dobhair, which is located on the Údarás na Gaeltachta business park.

 

