Carrigart hosts tractor run and coffee morning in aid of Little Blue Heroes

A tractor run and coffee morning takes place this Sunday, May 1, in Carrigart in association with the charity fund-raising The Big 4 in 24.

The tractor run takes off from 2pm with registration from 1pm at the Chapel carpark.

The cost is €20 per vehicle with the proceeds going towards Little Blue Heroes.

Organisers have also arranged a raffle on the day with some top prizes on offer.

The event is being held to assist the Big 4 in 24 fundraiser in June.

‘The Big 4 in 24’ is a unique challenge that will see the group raise money for Little Blue Heroes.

St Johnston man Don Pearson, Creeslough’s Cathal McGettigan, Sharon Ward from Malin Head, Kerrykeel native Damian Rogers, Paddy Robinson who hails from Crolly and Gweedore woman Fiona Nic Fhionnlaoich will take on the towering expedition on June 24-25.

They’ll begin on the 850m Slieve Donard in Down before tracking to Lugnaquilla in Wicklow, standing at 925m, followed by the 814m of Mweelrea in Mayo.

They finish on Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, in Kerry, which rises to 1038m.

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

Last year the charity managed the distribution of €350,000 to aid children and families in dealing with the illnesses and special treatments.