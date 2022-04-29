Gala Evening at the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey

Prior to the Butt Drama Circle's invited performance of In Other Words in Athlone Little Theatre on May 7 as part of the All Ireland Fringe Festival, they will be performing in the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey this Sunday evening, May 1.

This play, which has been described as "humane, heartfelt, and often gruellingly sad" as well as "a moving depiction of enduring love" is directed by Monica Doherty. It stars JC Bonar (Arthur) and Alice Gildea (Jane).

They call it 'the incident' now. What happened, when they first met. He always said it was part of his romantic plan, but they both know that's rubbish. Join Arthur and Jane, at the beginning, as they tell us their story. Connected by the music of Frank Sinatra, this intimate, humorous, and deeply moving love story explores the effects of Alzheimer's disease and the transformative power of music in our lives.

This Gala Evening is being held in honour of the Butt Drama Circle's show that won the ADCI One Act Drama Festival title in 2021. It will start off with a Champagne Reception at 7.15pm with the performance beginning at 8pm.

Some tickets are still available call the box office at (087) 9131840 or online www.balorartscentre.com to get yours!!



