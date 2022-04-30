Search

30 Apr 2022

Two nominations for An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny

Irish Theatre Awards recognise its production of Brian Friel's The Enemy Within

Bosco Hogan (foreground) and Sean McGinley in An Grianán Theatre's The Enemy Within. Photo: Daithí Ramsay

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

30 Apr 2022 3:22 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny has received two nominations in this year's Irish Theatre Awards for its production of Brian Friel's The Enemy Within namely Bosco Hogan for Best Supporting Actor and Maree Kearns for Set Design.

The theatre's previous win in the Theatre Awards was in 2002 when Eleanor Methven won for her portrayal of Maggie in another of Brian Friel's plays Dancing at Lughnasa.

"Many local people worked on both productions. Today's nominations show that, if given the funding for these shows, we can produce theatre as good as anyone in the country, and employ Donegal-based actors and workers in doing so.

"A big thank you to the wonderful director of The Enemy Within Caitríona McLaughlin, and our producer Patricia McBride, and to all the cast and crew, it was a wonderful production. Special mention also goes to local set builder and An Grianán team member Robert Attewell for so brilliantly executing Maree Kearns' vision," a spokesperson said today.

