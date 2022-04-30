Billy McCracken Memorial Tractor Run on Sunday

Vintage vehicles on parade in Newtowncuningham
The Billy McCracken Memorial Tractor Run takes place tomorrow, Sunday, May 1.
The run is open to all tractors, new and old, and anyone that has vintage or classic cars is also welcome.
Registration opens from 11am and the convoy of vehicles will leave from the mega store units at the start of Main Street, Newtowncunningham opposite Coyle's Bar and Restaurant at 1.30pm.
All proceeds in aid of St Luke's Hospital Comfort Fund.
