01 May 2022

Fleadh fever in the air as Letterkenny gets set to host weekend of music and celebration

Letterkenny branch of Comhaltas plays host to Donegal Fleadh

Fleadh in Donegal

The Letterkenny Comhaltas committee

Reporter:

Reporter

01 May 2022 7:03 PM

County Fleadhanna make a welcome return all over Ireland in the coming weeks after two years of lockdown restrictions.
Here in Donegal, Fleadh fever is in the air with the Letterkenny branch of Comhaltas hosting the Donegal Fleadh this coming weekend, from Friday - Sunday, May 6-8.
The Fleadh will be officially launched on Friday in Dillon’s Hotel at 8pm, with the launch followed by a session in the hotel.
Later on Friday evening, a “céilí and two-hand” event takes place in Bonagee Hall, from 9pm-midnight, with music by Martin Duggan. Tea and sandwiches will be served at the céilí and admission is €10.
Fleadh competitions will be held in the Atlantic Technological University, (formerly LYIT) from mid-morning on Saturday, with canteen facilities available.

MAIN PIC: Members of Letterkenny Comhaltas, back row, left to right, Joe Gibson (Fleadh Chairperson), Ronan Brophy, Majella McCarron (Secretary), Jean Curran, (Chairperson), Cora Murray, Seamus Gibson (Treasurer); Front row, left to right, Shannon Duggan (PRO), Darius McColgan, (graphics) and Saoirse Duggan, (Irish officer)


On Saturday afternoon a unique “sensory session” will be held in Alcorn’s Garden Centre, where visitors can allow their sense of taste and smell to be stimulated with food from Thyme Out cafe while enjoying some traditional music.
There will be impromptu traditional sessions in a host of venues and outside along Main Street on Saturday and Sunday afternoon as well as evening sessions in many pubs on those days, and the Letterkenny Comhaltas committee are confident that visitors will not be disappointed with what will be on offer.

They are encouraging musicians young and old to come and entertain with your music and song.
There will also be an online “share the tunes” competition where if you upload and share your session on Facebook and tag Fleadhl, the entry with the most likes will get a prize of €300. That ompetition opens at 10am on Friday and closes on Sunday at 3pm.
Winners will be announced at the Youth traditional session in the Silver Tassie at 4pm on Sunday.

Events throughout the weekend
There will be a number of Irish language events held throughout the weekend too including a pop-up Gaeltacht in Dillon’s Hotel at 8pm on Friday; a Ciorcal Comhrá at Chill Out Café on Saturday at 12 midday and a Seisiún Scéalaíocht, (storytelling session) for 3-10 year olds at 1pm on Saturday in the Líonra office, Castle Street.
To have the County Fleadh in Letterkenny is a great boost for the town and the organisers are inviting everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend’s activities.
A full programme of events will be on sale in various locations throughout the county for more detailed information.

