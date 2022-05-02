Cheque presented to Cancer Care North West following school's charity fundraiser

A cheque is presented to Cancer Care North Wes following the fundraising daffodil walk
The school principal, PUPILS and parents of Donaghmore NS, Castlefin pictured presenting Rachelle McMenamin, Sister in Sperrin Unit North West Cancer Centre with a cheque for €2,801.10, half of the funds raised on their recent fundraising daffodil walk.
The charity event was held in March at Smith's Farm, Ballybogan near Lifford and it was a tremendous success.
The other half of the funds raised on the day are going to Donaghmore NS.
Included in the photograph are, front from left, pupils Emily, Luca, Kyle, Amira, Rachel McMenamin, Blake, Alex, Molly and Arche; back from left, JJ McGlinchey, Charlene Tinney, Wendy Long, Principal, John McGlinchey, Meloney Stevenson, Gillian Smith and Lara Smith.
Well done to everyone involved on what was a hugely enjoyable day.
Photo: Clive Wasson
