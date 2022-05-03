Search

03 May 2022

Female described as being in 'critical condition' following collision

Garda appeal for information following incident at Lough Salt

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

03 May 2022 11:49 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A female is currently in critical condition in Beaumont Hospital following a road traffic collision on the Lough Salt road on Sunday, May 1 at 9.40pm. 

The female, in her late teens, was a passenger in a car which was involved in a single vehicle collision on Sunday night. 

Gardaí received a report of the incident and attended the scene. A male driver in his late teens was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for what is being described as non life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing for any information which may help them further their inquiries. Anyone who was on the road at around the time of the incident, or who may have information of camera footage of the incident is asked to please contact Gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060. 

