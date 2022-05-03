SUV stolen and burnt out in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for dashcam footage after an SUV was stolen and later set on fire in Carndonagh.
A white Volkswagen Tiguan, with a partial registration plate 202D75, was stolen on Sunday night/Monday morning last from an address at Whin Park, Glentogher Carndonagh. The vehicle was taken sometime between 8.30pm Sunday, May 1 and 1.30am on Monday, May 2.
The SUV was later located by gardaí on fire at the Ballyloskey Road Carndonagh.
Shaun Laverty, Shaun Duffy, Alice Gildea, Monica Doherty, Ciaran O Neill and JC Bonar with selection of Awards won on the One Act Drama Festival Circuit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.