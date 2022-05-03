Search

03 May 2022

Community initiatives meeting in Killygordon tonight

Public urged to come along and get involved

Tonight's Killygordon meeting starts at 7.30pm

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

03 May 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The Finn Valley villages of Crossroads and Killygordon have been scripting a quiet revolution in terms of socio-economic reforms and environmental protection for a number of years.

Now a special public meeting to coordinate their efforts in a bid to avail of future funding and a more coherent development plan is to be held tonight Tuesday, May 3 at 7.30pm in the Cake Centre, Killygordon.

Various community groups, organisations, development committees, and sporting bodies from both areas and their wider hinterlands have been asked to come along, pool their ideas, and look at ways on how to make community life and avail of schemes and grants to make their areas a much more modern, progressive environment for adults and children.

A number of guest speakers will be in attendance including the recently appointed Finn Valley Community Employment coordinator, Louise Carlin, and senior environmental officer with Donegal County Council, Suzanne Tinney to discuss community ideas on the way forward.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan said he thought this meeting could be an ideal way of prioritising the needs of the area and giving the community a chance to voice their priorities and plan a way forward.
"I think this meeting will be a unique opportunity for all interested parties to come along and share their ideas on what is best for Crossroads and Killygordon," he said.

Local News

