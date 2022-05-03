Donegal Mountain Rescue Team seeking new recruits

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is seeking new recruits
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is looking for new recruits.
The DMRT is seeking expressions of interest.
A survey has been created to assess potential recruits and will be active until Wednesday evening.
You can access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCM3DM8?fbclid=IwAR3TrjkcdOCoJkxtHeKIB3hD5k9IAI2GapjJuc74WGkANlwl5rKiQWmQ-Ro
DMRT said: “Previous hill walking experience is required and the team will then be in contact with those who meet the criteria.”
DMRT provide an emergency response, remote environment and extreme terrain, search and rescue service.
The team is comprised completely of volunteers who are on 24 hour call, 365 days of the year and is funded entirely by grants and public donations.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.