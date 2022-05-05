Search

05 May 2022

First-ever Darkness Into Light event in Ballybofey-Stranorlar this Saturday


Over 500 people already registered for the first-ever

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

05 May 2022 8:00 AM

connie.duffy@donegaldemocrat.ie

Darkness into Light event this coming Saturday, Ballybofey and Stranorlar will be one of the busiest locations for this event in Donegal.

Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7 with 12 other events happening around Donegal in Arranmore island, Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Carrick, Carrigart, Donegal Town, Gweedore, Letterkenny, Narin-Portnoon, Rathmullan, and Tory Island.

There is lots of time to register for the Twin Towns event online, and everyone is encouraged to visit www.darknessintolight.ie and sign up. The organisers will have the facility to take a small number of registrations in the morning, but volunteers will be busy with other tasks. No T-shirts will be available on registration at this late stage.

The Ballybofey-Stranorlar event will start and finish at the Finn Valley Centre. The walk starts sharp at 4.15am. Participants can arrive from 3.45am onward. As everyone will be meeting outside, wrap up warm. At the finish line, there will be tea, coffee, and some light refreshments available.

The route will go through Ard McCool, up Drumboe Avenue, and through the Drumboe Woods. It will continue down Beechwood Avenue, the Back Lane, around the riverside walk at MacCumhaill Park, and back up Railway Road to the Finn Valley Centre.

"Be sure to bring a torch or a personal light for the section in the woods and please note, there will be no parking on the Railway Road or in Ard McCool. This is to respect the local residents and to ensure the safety of all participants," a spokesperson said.

Parking will be available at Ballybofey's main car parks, beside Homesavers in Stranorlar and many other points around the towns.

The organisers encourage all participants to arrive in plenty of time to park and reach the start point on time.

If you need any more information or have any questions about the event, please contact the local Darkness Into Light group via their Facebook page, DILBallybofeyStranorlar or phone The BASE, Stranorlar and leave a message for Pauline.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week. In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta undertakes across Ireland, Sinead Price, fundraising and marketing director for the organisation said every day, seven additional teenagers come to Pieta for one-to-one support.

"Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, raising awareness, and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion. Social connection is the heartbeat of Pieta so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”

