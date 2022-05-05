Community spring event around Crossroads and Killygordon on Saturday

Volunteers are being urged to come out in force on Saturday for another community spring clean of roads in and around Crossroads and Killygordon.
Anyone interested should come to the Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) Centre from 10am to 11am for bags, gloves, and bibs.
They also have a limited supply of pickers.
Even if you cannot make it on Saturday, you can do some cleaning along your local road and we can organise a collection of bags.
Please wear high-viz or bright coloured gear and be aware of traffic at all times.
For updates, go to the Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) Facebook page.
