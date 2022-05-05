Emerald Airlines carries record number of Donegal-Dublin passengers for April

Things are looking up in Donegal after Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional network, and operator of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) air route between Donegal and Dublin, announced today that there had been a record number of passengers travelling between both regions for the month of April.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said:

“We’re delighted to have carried a record number of passengers for the month of April, travelling between Donegal and Dublin. It is clear to see that recovery is well and truly underway.

"We had always envisioned this route to be a popular one for those travelling for business and leisure purposes, not to mention with the vitality of enabling access to national centres of excellence for healthcare.

"Forward bookings on the route are also looking positive as we near the summer months. Enabling same-day trips to and from Donegal, we envision the summer months to only increase the popularity of this route.

"As we are continuing to see a large demand for passengers travelling for leisure purposes to Donegal, we are hopeful that a bumper Summer season is in store for the tourism industry in the region – we are proud to be helping facilitate that.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, added:

"I would like to congratulate Emerald Airlines on a promising start since commencing the operation of the Exchequer funded Donegal/Dublin PSO air services on February 26. I am pleased to see that passenger numbers have not only returned but have exceeded pre Covid-19 passenger levels on this route.

"As aviation enters the recovery period, the importance of this air service, in providing the people and businesses in the North-West with daily air services to Dublin to attend medical and other important appointments, is more evident than ever. As well as supporting the economy, growing this route will also provide a welcome boost to tourism in the region."

Managing Director of Donegal Airport, Eilís Docherty commented: “We are delighted with the positive growth in passenger numbers since Emerald Airlines commenced flights on 26th February 2022 and anticipating further growth over the summer, we expect passenger numbers to meet or exceed pre-pandemic (2019) levels by year end.”

Emerald Airlines was selected as the exclusive operator of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) air route between Donegal and Dublin, providing an essential air link between the North West and Dublin in the absence of a motorway or rail network in the region.

Emerald Airlines operates the Donegal-Dublin route using Aer Lingus’ flight numbers and the Aer Lingus brand franchise using the 72-seater ATR 72-600. This advanced ATR72 turboprop has a significant fuel burn and environmental advantage over all regional jets and turboprops in its class, emitting up to 40% less CO2 on short, regional flights.

