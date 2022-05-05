Search

05 May 2022

US community leader is honoured by Donegal County Council

Boston man is visiting the county this week

Billy Higgins

A presentation is made to Billy Higgins by Donegal County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A US community leader, renowned for helping people and neighbourhoods in need, was honoured at a special reception at County House in Lifford this week.

Billy Higgins of South Boston is visiting Donegal this week to further his support of Ballaghderg Pre-School in Letterkenny - a facility which caters for children with special needs.

At an event in Lifford on Tuesday, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jack Murray, presented Mr Higgins with a fabulous throw from Magee’s of Donegal Town and thanked Billy for all his work to date in supporting Donegal.

"I am delighted to welcome Billy Higgins to the County House here in Lifford today," he said.

"Billy has been a fine friend to Donegal County Council for many years and I’m delighted to present Billy with this token of our gratitude’. 


A presentation is made to Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jack Murray by Billy Higgins

Mr Higgins presented the Cathaoirleach with a declaration of friendship between Boston and Donegal which was issued by the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Also present were Leas-Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martin McDermott, Cllr. Ciaran Brogan and Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services.

