13 venues for Darkness Into Light this Saturday

Thirteen venues all over Donegal will welcome thousands of supporters for this year's Darkness Into Light fundraising walk for Pieta.

The event will take place as the sun rises this coming Saturday, May 7 with gatherings happening in Arranmore island, Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Carrick, Carrigart, Donegal Town, Gweedore, Letterkenny, Narin-Portnoon, Rathmullan, and Tory Island.

Each area has planned routes and everyone taking part are advised to contact their local organisers to find out the specifics.

Pieta was established to provide free, accessible one-to-one counselling to people suffering from suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm, or to those bereaved by suicide.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week.

In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

The team of dedicated volunteers throughout Donegal return year on year to make the event a success and to help continue to raise awareness and hope in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.

Since Darkness Into Light began, our supporters have helped us raise almost €29 million, which has enabled us to keep our doors and our 24/7 helpline open for people in crisis, free of charge.

In 2012, our first international event took place in London, and since then our international partner charities, from Seoul to Spain and New Zealand to the Netherlands, have benefited from an investment of over €3.5 million in local mental health support services.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta undertakes across Ireland, Sinead Price, fundraising and marketing director for the organisation said every day, seven additional teenagers come to Pieta for one-to-one support.

"Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, raising awareness, and bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion.

“Social connection is the heartbeat of Pieta so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”