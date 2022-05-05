Camera equipment found in Fanad area - gardaí call for owner to get in touch

Stock Image
A piece of camera equipment was found in the Fanad area on Tuesday, May 3.
It is currently with Milford gardaí, who would like to return the piece of kit to its rightful owner.
A spokesperson said: "If you believe that this item might belong to you, please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.
"Proof of ownership will be required."
