Project progress for St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs

St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs
The extension project for St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs, has received initial project approval.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed the news this evening.
The project comes under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
It will consist of a construction studies room, prep areas, a science lab, a preparation area, and two SEN bases.
The Minister commented: "This progress report is good news for the school community in Killybegs and will improve the offering and services of the school.
"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principals, the staff, students and parents of the schools for progressing these projects. I thank Cllr Michéal Naughton for his continued hard work with the school and the community too.”
