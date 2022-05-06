Search

06 May 2022

TD welcomes work on an independent review of safeguarding in Donegal disability services

"Frontline staff is being asked to do a job that there is often not the capacity to do." - Thomas Pringle

TD welcomes work on an independent review of safeguarding in Donegal disability services

Independent TD , Thomas Pringle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed the news from Minister Anne Rabbitte that a framework for an independent review of safeguarding in disability services in Donegal is hoped to be in place by June.

Deputy Pringle requested a topical issues debate on Thursday evening to discuss the recently published HIQA report on governance and safeguarding in HSE-designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Addressing the Dáil during the debate, Deputy Pringle said the governance and safeguarding report into Community Healthcare Organisation 1 (CHO1  which represents Donegal Local Health Office (LHO); Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan LHO; and Cavan/Monaghan LHO) was published by HIQA last Friday has confirmed many of the points that he had been making around the handling of the Brandon case and the subsequent Brandon report.

“Importantly, HIQA says in the report, as I have reiterated many, many times throughout this saga, that no fault lay with the frontline staff in the centres and that safeguarding concerns were being responded to appropriately at that level.”

However, he said that HIQA has acknowledged the problems are in communication, governance, and oversight of safeguarding procedures, especially follow-up and sustaining positive change. They point to this occurring at middle management, regional and national management levels, he said.

The deputy also took issue with HIQA’s assertion that this was prevalent only in the Donegal area of CHO1.

“I believe that if an in-depth audit was carried out nationwide, it would find similar systemic failures in management, reporting, and oversight. And probably not just confined to disability services, either.”

“In my mind, Minister, the problems all stem from a basic resource issue. Frontline staff is being asked to do a job that there is often not the capacity to do. Budgets are dictated from the top down and woe betide the local manager who would be brave enough to raise their hand and say that they can’t do the job with what they have been given.”

Deputy Pringle also credited Minister Rabbitte for her work on the issue, saying: “If it wasn’t for yourself and the work that you have done, we wouldn’t have gotten as far because I would have been shouting into the vacuum”.

Minister Rabbitte also thanked Deputy Pringle for his continued work and advocacy, and repeated her call on the HSE to make the Brandon report available to the public, a call Deputy Pringle echoed in his remarks.

“The one thing I would say, and I think needs to be said and can’t be said often enough as well, is that this is not a Donegal issue. This is an issue for the national body and it says it in the (HIQA) report as well, that it goes right up to national management.”

Minister Rabbitte said she is working with officials in the Department of Health and the Department of Equality to develop some form of review or oversight of safeguarding in Donegal, led by an expert specialising in social care and safeguarding who is independent of the HSE and HIQA.

The minister said work is under way and she hoped it would be expedited to have a framework in place by June.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media