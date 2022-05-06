Search

06 May 2022

Long awaited return of Donegal Fleadh gets underway tonight

Long awaited return of Donegal Fleadh gets underway tonight

The Donegal Fleadh committee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:42 PM

After two years of Lockdown restrictions, the Donegal Fleadh gets returns this evening.

The Fleadh will be officially launched this evening in Dillon’s Hotel, Letterkenny at 8pm, followed by a session in the hotel and a “céilí and two-hand” in the Bonagee Hall, 9pm- midnight, with music by Martin Duggan. Tea and sandwiches will be served at the céilí and admission is €10.

Fleadh competitions will be held in the ATU, Atlantic Technological University, (formerly LYIT) from mid-morning on the Saturday, with canteen facilities available.

On the Saturday afternoon a unique “sensory session” will be held in Alcorn’s Garden Centre, where visitors can allow their sense of taste and smell to be stimulated with food from Thyme Out and the possibility of a wee beverage too, while enjoying some traditional music and taking in the aromas of the great variety of flowers, and shrubs and trees available there.

There will be impromptu traditional sessions inside and out on Main Street, Saturday and Sunday afternoon as well as evening sessions in many pubs on those days, and the Letterkenny Comhaltas committee are confident that visitors will not be disappointed with what will be on offer. We encourage musicians young and old to come and entertain us with your music and song.

There will also be an online “share the tunes” competition where if you upload and share your session on Facebook and tag Fleadhlk, the one with the most likes will get a prize of €300. Competition opens at 10am on Friday and closes Sunday at 3pm. Winners will be announced at Youth traditional session in the Silver Tassie at 4pm.

There will be a number of Irish language events held throughout the weekend too including a pop-up Gaeltacht in Dillon’s Hotel 8pm on Friday 6th, a Ciorcal Comhrá at Chill Out Café Saturday at 12 midday and a Seisiún Scéalaíocht, (storytelling session) for 3-10 year olds at 1pm on Saturday in the Líonra office, Castle Street.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media