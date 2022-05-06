Tata Consultancy Services briefs Tanaiste on plans to make Letterkenny Centre major hub

One of the region's largest employers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hosted a visit today by An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD at its Global Delivery Centre in Letterkenny.

TCS employs close to 1,400 people in Ireland across a range of high-skilled tech related roles.

One of the North West’s largest employers, TCS briefed Minister Varadkar and other visiting guests from IDA Ireland on its plans to further cement this Centre as a strategic hub to provide digital transformation, IT, and business services to clients in Ireland and across the world.

During a brief tour of the state-of-the-art facilities at the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre, Minister Varadkar visited the newly opened digital innovation lab where TCS’ solution architects and designers will work closely with clients to ideate and build compelling customer experiences.

Photographed during An Tánaiste’s visit to the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre were from left to right:, Andrea McBride (Head of TCS Letterkenny GDC), Andrew Noonan (Head of Global Insurance, International Financial Services Division at IDA Ireland), Deepak Chaudhari (TCS Country Manager), Chris Lynch (Head of TCS US East Business), Minister Charlie McConalogue TD, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD, Joe McHugh TD, Gerard Grant (Director of TCS Strategic Initiatives & Non US Business), Denis Curran (Head of Property, Regions and Enterprise Development at IDA Ireland), and Michelle Conaghan (North West Regional Manager at IDA Ireland).

TCS managers briefed the Minister on the company’s continued commitment to this Centre and future investment plans. These include building a cloud experience hub and a cyber security threat management centre as part of a collaborative ecosystem to build and extend clients’ cyber resilience.

Earlier this year, TCS teamed up with the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal, Letterkenny to run TCS HackQuest Ireland 2022, an ethical hacking challenge event for students.

The Tánaiste today heard that this educational partnership to engage with young talent has led to up to 20 graduates in the TCS cybersecurity recruitment selection process, with the first ten starting work in June. With TCS continuing to grow strongly, further career opportunities are expected to open at the Letterkenny Centre, particularly in digital technologies, providing a much-needed boost to local employment and to the local economy.

Following his tour, Minister Varadkar spoke to the TCS team and thanked them for their important contribution to both the national and local economy and to the community at large.

Speaking on his visit to the TCS facility at Letterkenny, An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said:

“It was a real pleasure to visit Tata Consultancy Services this morning and meet with the team who have made a phenomenal contribution to Donegal, growing to be one of the North West’s largest employers. The success of the company is a testament to the incredible talent of the team here and their ability to remain agile and innovative in what is a really competitive global industry. It was great to meet so many of those that have made such success possible and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

Deepak Chaudhari, Country Head, TCS Ireland said: “We are delighted to be part of the community at Letterkenny and contribute to its economic development. Our highly talented team at the Letterkenny Centre has seamlessly integrated with our global delivery network, winning assignments from clients all over the world across multiple industry segments and driving our business expansion. We believe this Centre is a great touch point for Irish enterprises to engage with TCS for their growth and transformation journeys.”

Strong business growth has led to an ongoing recruitment drive to find the right talent to fill open positions. According to Andrea McBride, Head of the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre, “The establishment and growth of TCS’ business in Letterkenny opens huge opportunities for local talent to pursue exciting career opportunities in one of the world’s fastest growing IT businesses and help some of the world’s largest corporations solve their business problems. We are working closely with local education and training partners to prepare tomorrow’s workforce to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Denis Curran, Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development at IDA Ireland said: “Tata Consultancy Services is a leading employer in the North West Region. The company is creating high value employment opportunities across a variety of technology disciplines including digital transformation, cyber security and cloud services. Tata’s future growth plans are a strong vote of confidence in the region’s ability to attract top technology talent. I wish the team here continued success and look forward to the ongoing partnership with IDA Ireland.”

TCS established its direct presence in Letterkenny in November 2020, following its acquisition of Pramerica Systems. Since then, TCS has continued to invest in equipping its employees with the latest skills, and in building out a Global Delivery Centre from where it is servicing more than 25 global and local customers.