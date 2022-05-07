Castlefin group takes part in their own Darkness Into Light walk

Some of the participants from the Castlefin walk
A number of people organised their own mini Darkness Into Light events in their own towns and villages this morning.
One such gathering took place in Castlefin. They walked from the Diamond in the centre of town to the local Robert Emmets GAA pitch.
Girl power: Ladies from the Castlefin area that took part earlier today
"Thanks to everyone for coming out this morning for our walk. It was great weather and none of us slept in. We had a great wee crowd and shows the awareness of mental health and the power of the Darkness Into Light event.
"We raised a total of €427.50 for Pieta this morning so well done and a huge thank you to everyone for donating. Let's go bigger and better next year folks," said a spokesperson for the organisers earlier today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.