07 May 2022

Seaside communities in Narin-Portnoo turn out for DIL

Organisers very happy with their first-ever event

A section of the crowd at the start of the Narin-Portnoo event

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 12:17 PM

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

There was an impressive turnout from the coastal communities of Narin and Portnoo this morning for their first-ever Darkness Into Light event this morning.

Walkers making their way to Portnoo this morning

Young and old mingled at the beach car park as organisers thanked them for making the effort to support this very worthy cause.

The walk started and ended at the Dolmen Centrre where tea, coffee, and biscuits were the order of the day for the participants.

Dawn breaks as the walkers take in the fantastic view

"Overall it was a very successful event," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

Well done to everyone involved.

Local News

