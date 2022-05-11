Search

11 May 2022

Letterkenny-Milford MD granted €224,668 to complete €10m worth of schemes


It would take 50 years to do based on current figures

Letterkenny-Milford MD granted €224,668 to complete €10m worth of schemes

Cash crisis for LIS projects in the Letterkenny-Milford MD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

11 May 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

It would take 50 years for the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District to process the valid Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) applications. This is based on the funding it received to do them this year.

This figure came from Cllr Donal Coyle when he asked the council at Tuesday's MD meeting to write to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD seeking extra funding for the scheme in their area.

"There was an allocation of €751,000 made to the county for LIS this year and out of that Letterkenny-Milford received €€224,668. There are 315 valid applications for these schemes in this area costing approximately €10 million. It would take 50 years to complete the actual valid schemes we have at the moment and that's not including any others that may be added in the future," he said.

Cllr Coyle said they received a second allocation last year and hoped this would happen again in 2022/ He urged the council to write to the department seeking extra money.

Seconding the motion Cllr Liam Blaney said he recalls how in the past the Milford area alone received something like €3 million for LIS works and every lane in the area was working on. He agreed the current allocations were insufficient and felt the department did not want to help them.

"This is a huge issue for people living in rural areas. It's not the council's fault, we can only work with what we get from the department," he added

It was agreed to pursue the matter with the department.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media