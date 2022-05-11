Search

11 May 2022

Brother wants help to identify "scumbags" who assaulted his autistic brother


Vulnerable man attacked in Stranorlar on Tuesday night

Brother wants help to identify "scumbags" who assaulted his autistic brother

injuries are clear to be seen on Greg O Domhnaill 's face after Tuesday night's assault

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

11 May 2022 9:32 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The brother of an autistic man who was savagely beaten in an unprovoked attack in Stranorlar on Tuesday night has appealed for witnesses to come forward and identify the culprits.

Aodh O Domhnaill said he has reported the matter to the gardaí and is now calling on the community for help. He posted his appeal on Facebook last night.

"What has the Twin Towns come to? As most of you know my brother Greg is autistic and leads a very simple life and bothers nobody. Greg was assaulted this [Tuesday] evening. He was out for a walk minding his own business as usual when some scumbag got out of a black car and went up and punched him three times on his nose.

"Apparently this abuse has been going on for some time in a form of verbal abuse. But this evening they took it to a new level. It happened in Stranorlar across from Andie's supermarket. Greg has enough on his plate and it's our father's third anniversary tomorrow we really don't need this."

He added his brother thought there were two in the car and at times three.

"The gardaí have been contacted. If anybody seen or knows anything please PM me or contact the gardaí and for the scumbags that done it, you picked on the wrong person this time I swear on my father's grave we won't let this go," said

Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday morning that they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Main Street, Stranorlar at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, May 10.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing, "the spokesperson added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media