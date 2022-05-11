Brother wants help to identify "scumbags" who assaulted his autistic brother

The brother of an autistic man who was savagely beaten in an unprovoked attack in Stranorlar on Tuesday night has appealed for witnesses to come forward and identify the culprits.

Aodh O Domhnaill said he has reported the matter to the gardaí and is now calling on the community for help. He posted his appeal on Facebook last night.

"What has the Twin Towns come to? As most of you know my brother Greg is autistic and leads a very simple life and bothers nobody. Greg was assaulted this [Tuesday] evening. He was out for a walk minding his own business as usual when some scumbag got out of a black car and went up and punched him three times on his nose.

"Apparently this abuse has been going on for some time in a form of verbal abuse. But this evening they took it to a new level. It happened in Stranorlar across from Andie's supermarket. Greg has enough on his plate and it's our father's third anniversary tomorrow we really don't need this."

He added his brother thought there were two in the car and at times three.

"The gardaí have been contacted. If anybody seen or knows anything please PM me or contact the gardaí and for the scumbags that done it, you picked on the wrong person this time I swear on my father's grave we won't let this go," said

Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday morning that they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Main Street, Stranorlar at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, May 10.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing, "the spokesperson added.