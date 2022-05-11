New Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunnigham opening soon

The new Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre is due to open soon. It will bring many health care services together in one new state-of-the-art centre.

The project is progressing very well with opening and service delivery expected in the coming months.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Paul Canning, met with the team at the newly developed centre recently to discuss progress.

Commenting on the visit, Minister McConalogue said the new primary care centres are extremely important assets for the community.

"It was great to see the progress of the Newtown centre and the workers have done a fantastic job in bringing it to a state-of-the-art standard.

"Thanks to Cllr Canning for all his work on this project and I very much look forward to the official opening in the coming months."

Cllr Canning said it is great to see progress like this happening in his local town.

"It is an excellent addition to our area and will serve the community well. I thank everyone involved, including Minister McConalogue for his commitment to this area.

"I particularly thank all of the neighbours that have shown patience without complaints whilst construction took place. Well done to all involved," he said.