Brexit Voluntary Tie-up Scheme for fishing vessels

Fishermen all over Donegal are today analysing the €24 million Brexit Voluntary Temporary Fishing Vessel Tie-up Scheme that has just been announced. It is targeted at the polyvalent and beam trawl fleets.

The scheme is an extension of the 2021 Tie-up scheme, with some modifications, and will, according to Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD help mitigate the impacts of quota cuts for 2022 arising from the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The scheme delivers on a recommendation of the Report of the Seafood Task Force – ‘Navigating Change’ (October 2021) and is proposed for funding under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

“The object of the scheme is to enable a reduction in quota uptake so as to improve quota availability for the fleet overall throughout the remainder of the year.

"The €24 million scheme delivers on a key recommendation of the Report of the Seafood Task Force – Navigating Change (October 2021).

"In light of the quota cuts taking effect in 2022 I have modified the scheme so that vessel owners can if they wish, choose to tie up for up to two calendar months. This enhanced tie-up opportunity will free up the additional quota for those vessels continuing to fish, supporting viability in the wider fleet,” he said.

Payment rates will be the same as the 2021 scheme. Vessel owners participating in the 2022 scheme will again be required to distribute one-third of that payment to the crew. In order to maintain the supply of fish to processors and fishmongers, vessels choosing to tie up for two months must maintain a two-month gap between tie up months, for example, June and September or July and October.

The scheme will initially be expected to operate over the period June to October, but the Minister will be asking the European Commission to amend the approval of the scheme to encompass November so as to provide for an additional August-November tie up option.

Further details will be published by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) shortly.