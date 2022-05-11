Funeral arrangements announced for teenage road traffic victim Charlotte Kelly

The late Charlotte from Kilmacrennan who funeral will take place on Saturday
The funeral arrangements have been announced for 17-year-old Charlotte Kelly, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan, who died earlier this week, from injuries received in a road traffic accident over the May Bank Holiday weekend.
Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 4.30pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.
Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on the following link:
https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny
Deeply regretted by her loving parents Kathleen and William, brothers, sisters, Grandmother Ellen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, boyfriend Conor, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers John (Bubs), William and Michael.
Glowing tributes have continued to flow in for the teenager who was described as "a beautiful girl".
