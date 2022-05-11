Search

11 May 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for teenage road traffic victim Charlotte Kelly

‘A beautiful young girl’: Tributes paid to tragic Charlotte (17)

The late Charlotte from Kilmacrennan who funeral will take place on Saturday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 May 2022 5:42 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The funeral arrangements have been announced for 17-year-old Charlotte Kelly, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan, who died earlier this week, from injuries received in a road traffic accident over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 4.30pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Kathleen and William, brothers, sisters, Grandmother Ellen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, boyfriend Conor, extended family and friends.

She is predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers John (Bubs), William and Michael.

Glowing tributes have continued to flow in for the teenager who was described as "a beautiful girl".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media