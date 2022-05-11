Search

11 May 2022

Fundraising appeal to bring Donegal stroke victim home from Australia

A GoFundMe page has been set up and the response has been overwhelming

Kevin O'Boyle

Kevin O'Boyle suffered a stroke in Australia

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

11 May 2022 6:42 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A major fundraiser is underway to bring home from Australia a Killybegs man who is recovering from a stroke. 

On February 11, the family of Kevin O’Boyle received a phone call to say the 33-year-old, who is a Type1 diabetic, had suffered a massive stroke. He was fighting for his life in intensive care in Sydney.

His siblings Paul and Caroline who set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday of this week, said: “Understandably, this came as a massive shock to the family and what was worse, he was on the other side of the world. 

“Our mum and brother immediately booked flights to sit at Kevin’s bedside in the hope he would wake up. 

“Thankfully, due to the amazing care he received and Kevin’s sheer determination, he did wake up and surpassed all expectations set by his medical team.”

Unfortunately, the medical expenses and cost to remain in Australia are unsustainable. 

Kevin’s siblings said: “His medical team have liaised with doctors in Letterkenny University Hospital, where we hope he can be transferred and continue his recovery at home, with those that know and love him around him.
“The cost of getting Kevin home is going to be substantial considering the distance he has to travel as he will require specialist medical personnel accompanying him. “We now need to ask for help to get Kevin home where he belongs.
“We understand that times are tough for people but if you can afford a small donation we would greatly appreciate it.

“Kevin turns 34 next week, the best present we can try and give him is getting him home.”

In just 24 hours, the GoFundMe page had raised more than €27,000 of the €50,000 target. The family are immensely grateful for all the support they have received to date.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can go to gofundme.com and search for ‘Help get Kevin O’Boyle home to Donegal’

Donegal Bay Rowing Club is hosting a bucket collection at the Weighbridge at Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal Town this weekend. 

