2023 completion date for Donegal Breakwater

Approval of the foreshore lease necessary for the completion of the Greencastle Breakwater is expected to be approved in June 2022.

The long-awaited breakwater was one of 15 successful Donegal County Council projects submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Farming and the Marine's Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme (BALAMI) fund.

Donegal County Council's senior engineer, Clíodhna Campbell, told Thursday's meeting of the Council's Fisheries Committee Greencastle Breakwater has been awarded €8,892,531 of BALAMI funding.

The meeting heard Greencastle Breakwater was tendered in April 2022 through the OJ/Etenders for a construction contractor, with the Foreshore Lease expected to be approved in June 2022.

Ms Campbell added the Harbour Users group has been informed of progress and the Steering Committee meeting will take place in the coming weeks to keep all stakeholders informed.

Portaleen Pier in Glengad and Lenane Pier were also successful in their funding applications, receiving €467,500 and €170,000 respectively from BALAMI. The Portaleen funding will go towards the reconstruction of the existing quay wall and the Lenane funding will go towards upgrading the existing boatyard.

Environmental Assessments will be completed for 14 of the 15 successful BALAMI projects in the next few weeks, to meet the conditions of funding and confirm planning requirements or exemptions.

Welcoming the progress on the Greencastle Breakwater, Inishowen Councillor, Martin Farren (Labour), said he wanted to congratulate Minister Charlie McConalogue for prioritising the project.

He said: “It is great to have a Minister in the in the county and coming up with the funding that was necessary.

“We travelled to Dublin I don't know how many times, unsuccessfully, but when Minister McConalogue came into office, he came up with the funds.

“I also want to thank Clíodhna and Cathal Sweeney [Donegal County Council engineer] and the small team you have for the tremendous amount of work you are doing. It was music to my ears to hear work will be starting on the Breakwater in July and it will be finished by the end of 2023.

“I know a man who sadly is not here with us today who would also be pleased, the late Cllr Bernard McGuinness, but his son, Cllr Johnny McGuinness, is and Bernard and myself were trying to drive the Breakwater project on as much as we possibly could and I'm sure he is looking down on us here today and he would be delighted with that news as well. He was very committed, like myself, in trying to get this Breakwater up and running, knowing how important it is to the harbour itself and the potential the harbour has, it is absolutely fantastic news,” said Cllr Farren.

The Fisheries Committee also heard that dredging was due to take place in Buncrana in May and tendering was underway for that operation.

