12 May 2022

Gardaí and PSNI join forces in border drugs bust



"A good example of cross border work with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána"

Cross-border operation near Lifford bridge today

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

12 May 2022 5:08 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road-related incident earlier today.

At 11.05am, police received a report in relation to the way a white Volkswagen Jetta was being driven on Lifford Road in the town before it crossed into Donegal.

Police alerted An Garda Síochána (AGS) who reported the car was driven back towards Strabane.

Working alongside AGS, police were able to locate and stop the vehicle on Lifford Road. The male driver, aged 40 years old, was interviewed in relation to offences, including taking and driving away and driving without insurance, and he will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

While at the scene, police conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and a male passenger in the car, aged 21 years old, was interviewed in relation to this and will be reported to the PPS.

Sergeant Ryan Johnston said: "This is a good example of cross border work with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and, as our enquiries in relation to this incident continue I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have captured footage of the vehicle on their dashcam or mobile phone to get in touch with us.

"I also want to thank drivers and any member of the public for their patience and co-operation today as we dealt with this incident.”

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 566 of 12/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

