Search

13 May 2022

Cill Ulta Glasshouse Redevelopment launch today in Falcarragh


Ní neart go cur le chéile rings true in An Fál Carrach

Cill Ulta Glasshouse Redevelopment launch today in Falcarragh

LAN now operates as Cill Ulta – a Centre for Sustainability which promotes food sovereignty, sustainable energies, farm-to-fork research, Irish agricultural heritage and craft, and the Irish language

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

13 May 2022 11:22 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The launch of the Cill Ulta Glasshouse Redevelopment takes place today in Falcarragh.

The newly redeveloped glasshouse by Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha CTR is being officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

An Ghaeltacht Ghlas - the sustainable development of the Green Economy in the Gaeltacht region is a priority goal in the Údarás na Gaeltachta 2021 - 2025 Strategy.

Partnership and collaboration between Údarás na Gaeltachta and social enterprises such as the Cill Ulta project will be a key element towards achieving this goal.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has invested €250,000 in the retrofit of the glasshouse, which encompasses one acre of land and, in line with sustainability/circular economy principles, has used recycled materials as part of the redevelopment.

LAN CTR installed on-site rainwater catchment reservoirs and a particle filtration/UV sterilisation system, and the soil used in the glasshouse is developed on-site through the application of compost made from production waste, community-supplied manure, and seaweed.

Cill Ulta is a social enterprise with charitable status promoting Irish solutions to the challenges of climate change; sustainability, social inclusion; ecological degradation; agricultural import dependency; and the cultural, linguistic, and population decline of the Gaeltacht.

Specifically, it is dedicated to reviving the economic and cultural resilience of its community by promoting ecological awareness, biological agriculture and horticulture, sustainable energies, and the development of a circular economy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media