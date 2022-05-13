Cill Ulta Glasshouse Redevelopment launch today in Falcarragh

The launch of the Cill Ulta Glasshouse Redevelopment takes place today in Falcarragh.

The newly redeveloped glasshouse by Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha CTR is being officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

An Ghaeltacht Ghlas - the sustainable development of the Green Economy in the Gaeltacht region is a priority goal in the Údarás na Gaeltachta 2021 - 2025 Strategy.

Partnership and collaboration between Údarás na Gaeltachta and social enterprises such as the Cill Ulta project will be a key element towards achieving this goal.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has invested €250,000 in the retrofit of the glasshouse, which encompasses one acre of land and, in line with sustainability/circular economy principles, has used recycled materials as part of the redevelopment.

LAN CTR installed on-site rainwater catchment reservoirs and a particle filtration/UV sterilisation system, and the soil used in the glasshouse is developed on-site through the application of compost made from production waste, community-supplied manure, and seaweed.

Cill Ulta is a social enterprise with charitable status promoting Irish solutions to the challenges of climate change; sustainability, social inclusion; ecological degradation; agricultural import dependency; and the cultural, linguistic, and population decline of the Gaeltacht.

Specifically, it is dedicated to reviving the economic and cultural resilience of its community by promoting ecological awareness, biological agriculture and horticulture, sustainable energies, and the development of a circular economy.