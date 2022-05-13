Donegal’s Africa Day celebrations take place in Letterkenny on Saturday

An Africa Day celebration, jointly organised by Donegal County Council and Donegal Intercultural Platform takes place this coming Saturday at the Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny. All events are free and everyone is invited to attend and enjoy.



Exhibitions and Talks

The celebration opens at 11am with a series of exhibitions, discussions and creative writing workshops, taking place at both venues.

The Women On The Front Line of Climate Change photographic exhibition will be staged at the Regional Cultural Centre, in association with the Changemakers group, will include a discussion and eyewitness accounts of the impacts of the climate crisis on Africa.

Similarly, at An Grianán Theatre (upstairs foyer), Balume Amstrong Dube will host and facilitate a gathering of African writers and fans of African writing, from 11am.

Family Fun Day

The afternoon will see a colourful Family Fun Day taking over the An Grianán Theatre Plaza between 1.30pm to 6.00pm, with free African food tasting - courtesy of Chef Lara and Burrito Loco restaurant - childrens' games, traditional and contemporary dance displays and workshops, arts and crafts, face painting, hair braiding and Henna tattoos, as well as music from all corners of Africa with DJ Thabo and the wonderful Nigerian-Irish ensemble, Adeniyi Allen-Taylor’s Afrobeat Orchestra.

Film Screening

The celebration concludes with a special showing, free of charge, of the award-winning film, A Girl From Mogadishu (15A), at the Regional Cultural Centre at 6.30pm. Based on the true story of Somali woman Ifrah Ahmed, the film is an Irish/Belgian production with a truly international cast of actors from Africa, the US and Ireland, including Aja Naomi King (as Ifrah), acclaimed Somali singer and actress Maryam Mursal, Barkhad Abdi and Martha Canga Antonio, with Irish actors Orla Brady, Stanley Townsend and Niall Buggy (as President Michael D. Higgins).

Funding and Minister’s Welcome

This Donegal Africa Day celebration is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Irish Aid and Donegal County Council.

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, said Ireland has been enriched in so many ways by the presence of a vibrant African community.

"Ireland’s arts, culture, business, community development, sport and so much more have been strengthened by people of African origin or descent.

"Africa Day is about recognising that contribution and celebrating the culture and potential of the continent as a whole.

“After two years of online events, this year will see the welcome return of in-person events nationwide. Irish Aid’s partnership with local authorities will bring the fun of Africa Day to communities around the country. I am delighted that Africa Day 2022 is set to be our biggest-ever Africa Day celebration.”