Driving of gang who caused mayhem in Bundoran likened to Fast and Furious

While the movie Saints and Sinners is being filmed at one end of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal, it was more a case of Fast and Furious at the other.

That is according to councillors who expressed grave concerns about a gang of motorists who travelled to Bundoran recently. Locals and tourists were left in fear for their lives as the self-titled ‘Bad Boy’ gang drove up and down streets, exhibiting dangerous driving antics.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the May meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal on Tuesday.

“We are open for all types of events in Bundoran,” he said. “But the people coming have to obey the rules of the law and the rules of the road.

“They were pumping out smoke and fumes, standing up on bonnets of cars. We have to talk about the safety of people. We are lucky that nobody lost their lives.”

The councillor praised gardaí and Discover Bundoran for their diligence in dealing with the issue.

He called for ramps to be installed on Bundoran’s Main Street.

“We want to eliminate this once and for all,” said Cllr McMahon.

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said ramps were a last resort but he would work with a design team and the people of Bundoran to put a speed management plan in place.

After the meeting, Cllr McMahon told the Donegal Democrat that he had reached out to the gang with a view to providing an off-road venue.

“Unfortunately, they have not engaged with us,” he said.

“I want to stress that we will accommodate any type of club but we will not tolerate people coming in uninvited in that fashion and putting lives at risk. We will not be intimidated.”