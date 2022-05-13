Search

14 May 2022

Visitors from Ballyshannon's French twin enjoy time in Donegal

Big welcome for the 29-strong group

The locals and the visitors celebrate their common bond

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

13 May 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Members of Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival and Ballyshannon Town Twinning groups were delighted to welcome 29 visitors, 26 students, and three teachers, from the surrounding areas near Grenay in France this week.

Grenay is located north of the country in the department of Pas-de-Calais of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region. It is located in the township of Liévin-Nord part of the district of Lens.

The visitors enjoyed a lovely few days in The Breezy Centre, Cashelard, and got to experience Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way from surfing in Rossnowlagh with Fin McCool Surf School and Shop to watching the master at work, Barry Britton Art in Local Hands to enjoying a whistle-stop tour of the surrounding countryside before hearing some great traditional music in Whoriskey's Cashelard.

Safe home to all the group, hope you enjoyed your few days in Donegal.

