More than 1,000 pilgrims in Rossnowlagh for visit of St Peregrine's relics

More than 700 people have already attended the Franciscan Friary for a blessing the Relic of St Peregrine.

The relic was in the Friary on Saturday, and will the church will open again for blessing from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday.

With many visitors in Rossnowlagh for the weekend, it is expected that pilgrims will exceed 1,000.

A spokesperson for the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh said: "We had a wonderful afternoon [on Saturday] with about 700 who came for a blessing with the Relic of St Peregrine.

"There was a nice steady stream of people and a wonderful prayerful atmosphere.

"We will have the blessing again [on Sunday] from 2pm to 6pm.

"Good weather is forecast, our shop is open and the Bakery Shack next door has refreshments to treat yourself. We look forward to welcoming you!"