15 May 2022

More than 1,000 pilgrims in Rossnowlagh for visit of St Peregrine's relics

St Peregrine is the patron saint of cancer sufferers

The relics of St Peregrine are visiting Rossnowlagh

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 May 2022 11:08 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

More than 700 people have already attended the Franciscan Friary for a blessing the Relic of St Peregrine. 

The relic was in the Friary on Saturday, and will the church will open again for blessing from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday.

With many visitors in Rossnowlagh for the weekend, it is expected that pilgrims will exceed 1,000.

A spokesperson for the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh said: "We had a wonderful afternoon [on Saturday] with about 700 who came for a blessing with the Relic of St Peregrine.

"There was a nice steady stream of people and a wonderful prayerful atmosphere.

"We will have the blessing again [on Sunday] from 2pm to 6pm.

"Good weather is forecast, our shop is open and the Bakery Shack next door has refreshments to treat yourself. We look forward to welcoming you!"

Local News

