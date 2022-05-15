Search

15 May 2022

Relief as 63-year-old dementia patient missing in Letterkenny found

Family thank public for their responses

Relief as 63-year-old dementia patient missing in Letterkenny found

Joyce Lang who went missing last night but was found this morning

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 May 2022 2:47 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The family of a missing 63-year-old dementia sufferer is breathing a sigh of relief this morning after the lady turned up safe and well.

Joyce Lang, a native of Donegal Town who is currently living at Windmill View, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny, was on a family outing last night when she disappeared.

She was standing near a takeaway when her family noticed she had gone missing.

Her grandson, Gatith Kilpatrick had issued an appeal as Ms Lang suffers from dementia.

"She was last seen around the kebab takeaway across from the library on Main Street around 3am this (Sunday) morning. She has dementia and is vulnerable. Please keep an eye out for her because no one has seen or heard from her. Contact Letterkenny Garda Station if you see her or contact me on Facebook. She was last seen wearing the same dark grey jacket in this photograph."

A short time ago Mr Kilpatrick said his granny had been found safe and well sitting on a wall near the Dunnes Stores building on Oldtown Road.

"Someone contacted me saying she was at the old Dunnes Stores and was going to sit there until her family or the gardaí collected her. The woman texted me a short time ago to say granny had been collected."

Mr Kilpatrick thanked everyone who responded to his appeal for help.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media