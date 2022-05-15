Relief as 63-year-old dementia patient missing in Letterkenny found

The family of a missing 63-year-old dementia sufferer is breathing a sigh of relief this morning after the lady turned up safe and well.

Joyce Lang, a native of Donegal Town who is currently living at Windmill View, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny, was on a family outing last night when she disappeared.

She was standing near a takeaway when her family noticed she had gone missing.

Her grandson, Gatith Kilpatrick had issued an appeal as Ms Lang suffers from dementia.

"She was last seen around the kebab takeaway across from the library on Main Street around 3am this (Sunday) morning. She has dementia and is vulnerable. Please keep an eye out for her because no one has seen or heard from her. Contact Letterkenny Garda Station if you see her or contact me on Facebook. She was last seen wearing the same dark grey jacket in this photograph."

A short time ago Mr Kilpatrick said his granny had been found safe and well sitting on a wall near the Dunnes Stores building on Oldtown Road.

"Someone contacted me saying she was at the old Dunnes Stores and was going to sit there until her family or the gardaí collected her. The woman texted me a short time ago to say granny had been collected."

Mr Kilpatrick thanked everyone who responded to his appeal for help.